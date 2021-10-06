Update: Local Passes Temporarily Closing Due To Weather

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Update at 8am: In addition to the earlier announced temporary closure of Highway 120 Tioga Pass In Yosemite National Park at 5pm on Thursday, Caltrans announces that Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 108 Sonora Pass will close at noon on Thursday. Crews will later assess the conditions and potentially reopen them on Saturday. The storm system is anticipated to pass through the region on Friday.

Original story posted 6:45am: Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park is preparing for the possibility of some rain and high country snow on Friday.

Because of this, the National Park Service reports that Highway 120 Tioga Pass will close at 5pm on Thursday. Clearing skies are then anticipated on Saturday and Sunday. Yosemite officials report that they will evaluate the conditions over the weekend and open the pass as “soon as it is safe.”

There is no word yet if Highway 108 Sonora Pass or Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will temporarily close.