Paving Project To Cause Delays On Burson Road

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Burson, CA – Road pavement improvements will bring traffic delays for more than a month in the Burson area of Calaveras County.

The South Burson Road Pavement Preservation Project will reduce traffic to one lane with flaggers and pilot cars directing traffic. That will cause delays for motorists in the work areas where crews are repaving along the roadway from Hillvale Drive to Highway 26.

Calaveras County Public Works Department has hired contractor Tom Mayo Construction out of Stockton for the construction. The project begins Wednesday (OCT. 6) and is scheduled to continue through the middle of November. The work hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Public works ask travelers to obey all traffic control signs and instructions of onsite personnel. They also urge travelers to use caution as there will be construction equipment on site in the cone zones.

For questions regarding the project contact Calaveras Public Works at (209) 754-6401.