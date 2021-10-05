Injured Woman Hit By Vehicle Flown Out Of Area

Sonora, CA — The CHP has provided an update on a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that occurred Monday at around 9am on Highway 108 just east of Lime Kiln Road.

The CHP reports 40-year-old Heather Bruehl was walking on the shoulder of Highway 108 and stepped into the westbound traffic lane into a Cadillac SUV driven by 85-year-old Lawrence Beste of Jamestown.

Bruehl sustained “major injuries.” She was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. The westbound lane of Highway 108 was closed for about 20 minutes while officials assisted Bruehl and investigated the incident.