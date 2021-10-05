Clear
83.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Injured Woman Hit By Vehicle Flown Out Of Area

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CHP has provided an update on a vehicle versus pedestrian accident that occurred Monday at around 9am on Highway 108 just east of Lime Kiln Road.

The CHP reports 40-year-old Heather Bruehl was walking on the shoulder of Highway 108 and stepped into the westbound traffic lane into a Cadillac SUV driven by 85-year-old Lawrence Beste of Jamestown.

Bruehl sustained “major injuries.” She was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. The westbound lane of Highway 108 was closed for about 20 minutes while officials assisted Bruehl and investigated the incident.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert