Newsom Signs New Executive Orders Related To Both Schools And COVID

Sacramento, CA –Governor Gavin Newsom has signed two new Executive Orders.

The first is an extension of an earlier expiring order that will continue to provide flexibility in delivering COVID-19 tests and vaccinations at non-hospital settings like hospice, mobile healthcare units, and adult day healthcare facilities.

The order states, “California continues to prioritize efforts to vaccinate all eligible individuals against COVID-19, including ensuring access to boosters, and to support robust COVID-19 testing capacity as critical tools in the efforts to protect public health and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.”

The second order is related to schools in communities impacted by wildfires. It provides the districts more flexibility and waivers related to things like budgeting deadlines and class sizes.

The COVID order can be found here and the education order is here.

