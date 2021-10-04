Road Work Will Impact Calaveras Drivers

Road Work Sign View Photo

Calaveras, CA–Road work in Calaveras County this week will be delaying traffic in a couple of areas. First, on Pennsylvania Gulch Road and Mitchler Street, some paving work will be causing the closure of the left shoulder. That work started today and will run through Friday from 7:00 am till 4:00 pm with anticipated five-minute delays.

On County Club Drive on Friday only, one-way traffic control will be in place from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm due to Ultiity work with anticipated ten-minute delays.

And at the Big Treets Park Entrance, one-way traffic control will be in place for tree work. That is a week-long job that will conclude on Friday and run from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm with anticipated ten-minute delays.

Caltrans advises drivers to show caution in those areas