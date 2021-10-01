Clear
Sewer Repairs To Slow Traffic In Sonora

By Tracey Petersen
TUD sewer work

Sonora, CA – Traffic may stink next week along one Sonora roadway near downtown.

Tuolumne Utilities District’s (TUD) collections department will be replacing 500 lineal feet of sewer pipeline on Summit Avenue. The project is scheduled to take place from Monday, October 4th to Friday, October 8th. The hours of operations will be between 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The sewer lining work runs along Summit Avenue to the intersection of Hope Lane.

There could be short delays in that area. TUD suggests travelers find an alternative route if possible. Otherwise, they ask motorists to drive with caution near personnel and equipment in the cone zones.

