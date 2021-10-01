Newsom Signs Changes To Free Hunting Days

Hunting In CA View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California typically allows two free hunting days per year, one in the fall and another in the winter, but you must be accompanied by a licensed hunter.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill authored by Republican Assemblymember Megan Dahle that loosens the regulations. It directs the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to issue a registration for free hunting on those days to anyone who can meet the requirements of getting a hunting license, such as completing a course in hunter education. Those eligible will no longer be required to be with a licensed hunter. The bill also specifies the type of game that the unlicensed hunter can take.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife is directed to provide a plan detailing how it will implement the changes before July of next year.