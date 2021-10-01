Sonora High At Home And Summerville On Bye
Wildcats Logo Sonora High School
Sonora, CA — After the opposing team canceled last week’s game, the Sonora High Wildcats football team returns to action tonight.
The Wildcats are 2-3 after decisively defeating Tracy West, 49-0, two weeks ago. Tonight, Sonora will host Amador (0-5).
Meanwhile, Summerville High is off this week. Initially, the Bears were planning to play Bret Harte, but the school declined to field a team prior to the season opener because of low interest among student-athletes. The Bears will travel to Amador next week.