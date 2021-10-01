Sonora High At Home And Summerville On Bye

Sonora, CA — After the opposing team canceled last week’s game, the Sonora High Wildcats football team returns to action tonight.

The Wildcats are 2-3 after decisively defeating Tracy West, 49-0, two weeks ago. Tonight, Sonora will host Amador (0-5).

Meanwhile, Summerville High is off this week. Initially, the Bears were planning to play Bret Harte, but the school declined to field a team prior to the season opener because of low interest among student-athletes. The Bears will travel to Amador next week.

Written by BJ Hansen .

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on STAR 92.7, with Nick Stuart and Zeb Drivdahl. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Mike Woicicki as your host for all the action.