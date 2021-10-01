Countywide Striping Project Could Cause Motorists Delays

Road work with flagger View Photo

Sonora, CA – A striping project in Tuolumne County will impact traffic in six communities beginning next week.

Public works officials relay that it has hired Central Striping Service, Inc., out of Rancho Cordova, to performing the road lane striping on various county-maintained roads. Those roadways are in the communities of Columbia, Jamestown, Sonora, East Sonora, Soulsbyville, and Crystal Falls.

Crews will begin the striping work on Monday, October 4th, and continue for about one week during the daylight hours, weather permitting. There will be minor delays of up to ten minutes in the work areas while the stripes are being painted.

County officials add that motorists should use caution if following immediately behind the paint trucks. They also recommend drivers avoid rolling over freshly painted stripes, as they will be wet and could get on tires, subsequently splashing paint onto the vehicle. Travelers are asked to obey all construction signs or flaggers in the cone zone.