Phoenix Lake Power Outage View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are 438 PG&E customers without electricity in the area of Phoenix Lake Road, Longeway Road and Big Hill Road.

The outage started at 7:15am and full restoration is anticipated by around 2:30pm. PG&E has not released a cause of the outage. Belleview Elementary School reports that it will be closed today due to the outage.