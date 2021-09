Twain Harte, CA — Two roads in the Twain Harte area will be closed this week so that PG&E can remove hazard trees.

Today, there will be a full closure at 18674 Columbia Drive between 7am-4pm.

Then on Thursday, there will be a full closure at 22186 Cedar Springs Road between 7am-4pm. Travelers will need to avoid the area. Marked detours will be in place.