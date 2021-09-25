Maintenance Work To Temporarily Shut Down Some Tuolumne County Offices

A.N. Francisco Building in downtown Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – The A.N. Francisco Building located at 48 Yaney Avenue in downtown Sonora will be closed one day next week.

Included in the temporary building closure will be the community development and public works departments. The reason for the doors being locked is for work crews to work on building maintenance issues, but exactly what those issues are, and the repairs needed were not detailed. The building and those offices will be closed to the public on Monday, September 27th.

County officials relay that if the closure extends beyond Monday, additional information will be released on the development department’s Facebook page. Questions can be directed to that department by calling 209-533-5633. Also, staff will be working remotely and will be available to answer questions emailed to communityresources@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov.

County officials provided the below numbers in case of emergencies:

Environmental Health emergency repairs or situations, call 533-5665.

Building and Safety emergency repairs or situations, call 533-5637.

The building repairs will not interrupt inspection schedules, according to county officials.