High School Superintendents Provide Update On School Year

Summerville Supt. Michael Merrill and Sonora High Supt. Ed Pelfrey

Sonora, CA — Students have been back in session for about a month now, and the superintendents for the two largest high schools in Tuolumne County will explain how everything is going.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Summerville High Superintendent Michael Merrill and Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey. They will talk about new initiatives this year, COVID protocols in place, bringing back extracurricular activities, enrollment trends, and challenges facing high school education.

They will also highlight some of the programs that make their individual schools unique.