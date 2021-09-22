New Details On Memorial Service For Forest Service Firefighter

Allen Wesley Johnson View Photos

Sonora, CA – After announcing last week the passing of one of its former firefighters and Groveland resident to COVID last month, Stanislaus National Forest officials are releasing memorial service details for this weekend.

68-year-old Allen Wesley Johnson passed away on Aug. 31 while working on the French Fire near Kernville, as detailed here. At that time, plans for his memorial service were still being worked out for this Sunday, Sept. 26th. Forest officials now relay that the service will be at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds located at 220 Southgate Drive in Sonora, beginning at 3:30 p.m. They advise that masks, social distancing, and check-in will be required at the service. Additionally, parking is limited at the fairgrounds, so they recommend off-site parking for those who plan to attend.

There is also going to be a procession starting at around 1:30 p.m. at the Columbia Airport and ending at the fairgrounds. In a written release by the forest officials it stated, “If you would like to show support for Allen’s family, friends, and all first responders, the procession will be downtown along Washington Street at approximately 1:45 pm. The memorial will be live-streamed on Allen’s Facebook page – search Allen Johnson Memorial to watch the memorial live and express your condolences. We would like to thank the community for their support during this difficult time.”