Road Closure Near Hogan Dam Lake

Valley Springs, CA – Some motorists in the Valley Springs area may have to find an alternative route if their travel plans involve Hogan Dam Road.

A section of that roadway will be shut down tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept. 22), as PG&E crews will be replacing a power pole. No through traffic will be allowed between Palomino Ridge Road and Eagle Ranch Road, east of Highway 26. The work hours are from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and there is signage in place.

Calaveras County Public Work asks drivers to observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel. For questions regarding the work, contact Pacific Gas & Electric Company at (415) 720-3921.