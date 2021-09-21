Sonora Teen Passenger Killed In DUI Crash

Mi Wuk Village, CA — The CHP reports that a 19-year-old male from Sonora was killed in a solo vehicle rollover crash on Highway 108 near Mi Wuk Village last night.

It happened at around 8:35pm. The Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was driven by an unidentified 17-year-old male from Soulsbyville. He lost control going into a curve, struck an embankment, and overturned. The CHP reports that the 19-year-old passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead by arriving first responders.

The 17-year-old teen driver suffered minor injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. An investigation determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. After being released from medical care he was arrested and taken to the Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility. The name of the driver was not released because he is a minor. The name of the passenger who died is being withheld by authorities pending notification of family members.