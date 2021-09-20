Sonora High Adds New Members To Athletic Hall of Fame

Sonora, CA — After taking a year off the Sonora High School Foundation has released the list of its 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame honorees. This year 13 athletes and coaches will represent both the 2020 and 2021 classes. The Foundation will host an event to honor the inductees on Saturday October 23rd at the Sonora Elks Lodge, the public is invited to attend. The evening will start at 5:00 with dinner at 6:00 and the awards at 7:00 with a raffle the night of the banquet. The cost is Adults $40.00 per person and children 12 and under is $20.00, reservations are due before October 1st checks may be mailed to: Hall of Fame Committee, 18440 Lambert Lake Road, Sonora, CA 95370. You may also call Rick Francis (209-206-1633) if you have any questions.

The Class of 2020-2021 Sonora High Athletic Hall of Fame honorees are as follows:

Ty Wivell, class of 1950

Participated in 4 sports: football, baseball, basketball and track. Played both offense and defense in football and played one year at Cal Berkeley. 4 years on the varsity baseball team playing 2nd base. Ran the sprints in track and played guard in basketball. Received the Fred Rowe Most Outstanding male athlete for the class of 1950

Robert Riedel, class of 1954

Participated in 4 sports: football, baseball, tennis and track. Played multiple positions in football including halfback, quarterback, special teams and linebacker on defense. Robert really excelled in track. He was very fast running the 100, 220, 440 dashes, 440 relay team and the 330 hurdles. He was a Co-Fred Rowe Award for the Outstanding Male Athlete for the class of 1954.

Milt Fernandes, class of 1963

Participated in 3 sports: football, wrestling and track. VOL All- League football player at the halfback position Noted for his quickness and speed. In wrestling, he was a 4-year varsity letterman and was named the Sub-Section MVP for the middleweight division. In track Milt ran the hurdles, long jumped and was a member of the 440 relay team. He received the Fred Rowe Outstanding Male Athlete Award for the class of 1963.

Marty Menzes, class of 1969

Participated in 4 sports: football, basketball, baseball and golf. In football was selected the team MVP and was selected to the 1st team All-League both on offense and defense. Played point guard in basketball and was a All-League infielder in baseball. Received the Jack Wivell Most Inspirational Athlete for the class of 1969.

LaDeane Hansten, Coach

She is the Dean of Sonora High Swimming. She started the program from scratch and built it into a powerhouse within the Sac-Joaquin Section. All total her teams won 13 VOL Championships. She was selected 2009-2010 CIF model Coach of the Year. In 2010 she was awarded National Federation High School Boys’ Swimming Coach of the Year. She has published two books on swimming workouts.

Martin Lilly, class of 1979

Participated in football and track. Considered by many as one of the finest lineman to come out of Sonora High School. He was selected to the VOL All-League team on both sides of the ball. In track he was the VOL League Champ in the discus throw and the shot put. Went on to play football and throw the hammer at Chico State. Made the D-2 Track and Field Nationals in 1982 and 1984.

Rick Dodge, class of 1980

Participated in football and baseball. In football, he made the MVC 1st All-League team as a receiver and as a defensive back. In baseball, he was a first team outfielder and had one of the highest batting averages in the league. Rick went on to base baseball at Modesto Junior College and was selected Honorable Mention his junior year and 1st team all Central Valley Conference his senior year. His 1983 baseball team still holds the records for most wins in a season in the school’s history.

Jim Serva, class of 1992

Participated in football and track. One of the finest receivers in the history of Sonora High School where he caught 104 passes for a total of 1925 yards along with scoring 20 touchdowns. He made the VOL All-League teams both his junior and senior years and the All District team the same years. In track he was an all-league long jumper and won the Section championship his sophomore year and placed in both his junior and senior years.

Shannon Russell, class of 1993

Participated in football, wrestling and track. Shannon was a 3 year varsity football player where he was a VOL All-League player each year. He went on to become an All-District player and was selected to the All-State team. He wrestled for 4 years and was a VOL Champ and a league champ in track. Shannon played football and was on the track team for two years at Modesto Junior College.

Janelle Hendrix Bauer, class of 1998

Participated in volleyball, basketball and softball. She was on the varsity basketball team for 3 years (All League each year) and on the varsity softball team for 4 years. (All- League each year) Janelle was an outstanding shooter in basketball and an outstanding hitter and infielder in softball. She received a softball scholarship to CSU Stanislaus where she had a great career. She still holds 10 records that have stood for the past 16 years.

Darla Mayhew, Coach

Darla coaches and taught at Sonora High for over 20 years before losing her battle to leukemia. She coached volleyball for 20 years winning 6 VOL JV championships and 3 varsity championships. She coached boy’s tennis for 13 years winning 4 VOL championships and appeared in 2 semifinal Sac-Joaquin Section tournaments. In her career she was awarded All-District and All-Area Coach of the Year honors. In 2004 Darla was selected the Model Coach of the Year for the Sac-Joaquin Section. In the television series “Three Wishes” Darla was granted her wish for the artificial turf on Dunlavy Field.

Josh Martin, class of 2010

Participated in 3 sports: water polo, basketball and swimming. In basketball, he was a starting guard who was selected defensive player of the year twice. In swimming, he competed in many different events that led to multiple points for the team. It was in water polo where Josh excelled. His career record of 350 goals will last for many years to come. He made 6 all-tournament teams and was a first team all- league player his junior and senior year. At that time Sonora played in the very difficult D-1 league (TCAL . He committed to play for UCLA but when his coach retired he decided to stay home and is now coaching both water polo and swimming at Sonora High.

Samantha Smith Lynn, class of 2013

Participated in cross country and track. Samantha was one of the finest female distance runners to ever wear the green and gold. Running 4 years in each sport Samantha led her cross country team to the VOL championship in 2010 and again in 2012. She qualified in 2009 and2010 for the National Junior Olympics and was named to the All American team. In track she was the VOL league champ in 1600m and 3200m distance events all 4 years. She won the Sub-Section championships in 2012. Samantha went on to run for Troy University in Alabama for 4 years in cross country and track.