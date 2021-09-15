Travel Delays Due To Pothole Patching In Calaveras County

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Two busy roadways O’Byrnes Ferry and Pool Station roads will be reduced to one-way traffic for the next two days.

There will be traffic delays while crews work on a pothole patching project on Thursday and Friday (Sept. 16 &17). The filling of the holes will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. creating one-lane traffic controls with flaggers directing traffic. Motorists should expect up to ten-minute delays.

Drivers are asked to obey all signage and onsite personnel while using caution in the cone zones. Questions regarding the project can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401.