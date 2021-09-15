Nine National Forests To Reopen In California
A tanker flies over Wrights Lake while battling the Caldor Fire in Eldorado National Forest, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Sonora, CA – At midnight tonight, the entrance gates will swing open for nine national forests closed due to “dangerous fire conditions” for nearly a month and two days earlier than the original end date.
That will include the Stanislaus National Forest, where fire officials stressed enhanced fire restrictions remain in place to reduce the risk of new wildland fires. STF Supervisor Jason Kuiken said, “As we reopen the Stanislaus National Forest to visitors, I want to remind the public that enhanced fire restrictions on the forest are for public and firefighter safety. Thank you for your patience as it will take time to get campgrounds and developed areas open for public enjoyment.”
The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region relayed, “A key factor in the decision was an anticipated increase in available firefighting resources to California due to fire danger lessening in other areas of the country.” They also cited improved weather conditions and the end to the peak summer traffic. As reported here, on Aug. 22nd the region
Stanislaus National Forest officials reopening on Thursday, (Sept. 16th), detailed the enhanced fire restrictions below:
- Wood and charcoal fires are prohibited anywhere on the forest including campgrounds, developed areas, and wilderness areas.
- A portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel with a shut-off valve, is permissible only with a free California Campfire Permit, available online or in any Forest Service office.
- Lawful hunting is permitted; however, no target shooting is allowed on the forest.
- We encourage visitors to follow safety guidelines when visiting the Stanislaus National Forest.
- Plan and prepare — know your route and tell a responsible adult where you are going and when you plan to return.
- Practice Leave No Trace principles — pack out cigarette butts and burned materials from your camping area.
- Beware of sudden changes in the weather or changing weather conditions. If you see a thunderstorm approaching, consider leaving the area. Fires started by lightning strikes are common.
- Be careful of parking or driving your car or ATV in tall, dry, vegetation, such as grass.
- The hot underside of the vehicle can start a fire.
- Check frequently for dragging chains when towing trailers to avoid creating sparks that can cause a fire start.