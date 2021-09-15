Nine National Forests To Reopen In California

A tanker flies over Wrights Lake while battling the Caldor Fire in Eldorado National Forest, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) View Photo

Sonora, CA – At midnight tonight, the entrance gates will swing open for nine national forests closed due to “dangerous fire conditions” for nearly a month and two days earlier than the original end date.

That will include the Stanislaus National Forest, where fire officials stressed enhanced fire restrictions remain in place to reduce the risk of new wildland fires. STF Supervisor Jason Kuiken said, “As we reopen the Stanislaus National Forest to visitors, I want to remind the public that enhanced fire restrictions on the forest are for public and firefighter safety. Thank you for your patience as it will take time to get campgrounds and developed areas open for public enjoyment.”

The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region relayed, “A key factor in the decision was an anticipated increase in available firefighting resources to California due to fire danger lessening in other areas of the country.” They also cited improved weather conditions and the end to the peak summer traffic. As reported here, on Aug. 22nd the region

Stanislaus National Forest officials reopening on Thursday, (Sept. 16th), detailed the enhanced fire restrictions below: