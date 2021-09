Sonora, CA– There are 682 customers without power in the Wards Ferry Area. The lights went out at approximately 4:13 pm with the current projected restoration time of 10:45 PM. PG&E is currently looking for a cause of this outage but it is unknown. The power outage is located along Wards Ferry road and the Lambert Lake Estates and Sonora Ranchettes areas.

Written by Nic Peterson