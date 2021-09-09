Update: Three Dead After Shooting In Amador County

Amador County Sheriff's Office View Photo

Update at 4:22 p.m.: Amador County Under Sheriff Bryan Middelton gives Clarke Broadcasting further details regarding an active homicide investigation after three people, a woman, and two men were found deceased at a home in Pine Grove last night. Middleton detailed the two men were a father and son with the latter living in a trailer at the property. It is unclear if the female was also a relative.

Regarding whether this was a murder-suicide, Middleton responded, “I cannot confirm that because that is pending a forensic autopsy.” He noted the autopsy is expected to be scheduled tomorrow.

Sheriff’s officials were alerted to the homicide after getting several calls just after 7 p.m. reporting gunshots in the area. Middleton reported, “We had reports of an argument at the residence, but those came in after the gunfire.” He added that he did not know what the argument was about.

One of those callers was the girlfriend of the son who told detectives she witnessed him shoot his father and immediately ran from the scene. Middleton did not know what type of gun was recovered at the scene or how many times the gun was fired. He also did not have details regarding the injuries to the deceased. Further details on the deadly shooting are below.

Original post at 2:40 p.m.: Pine Grove, CA – A gruesome scene as three people were found dead at a home in Pine Grove last night.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. bringing multiple calls to Amador County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) dispatch reporting “gunshots heard” in the 21000 block of Homestead Road. One caller even relayed that they heard a female yelling, “You shot him!” Deputies rushed to the residence and immediately establish a perimeter around it, according to sheriff’s officials.

Shortly afterward, dispatch received a call from a witness to the shooting. The 55-year-old female told them her 46-year-old boyfriend shot his father at the residence. She then revealed that she immediately fled the scene. She added that when she left there were three people inside the residence.

A CHP helicopter was called to the scene and those inside the residence were ordered to come out. Receiving no response, then the ACSO SWAT team responded. Sheriff’s officials detailed, “A methodical search of the property, SWAT personnel located a deceased female on the back porch of the main residence. After making entry into the main residence, SWAT personnel located two deceased males inside.”

The circumstances surrounding the active homicide case remain under investigation. Clarke Broadcasting contacted the ACSO, but they would not confirm or call this a murder-suicide. Instead, they referred to the press release which states, “The investigation has led the sheriff’s office to believe that there are no outstanding individuals and there is no public safety risk.” They added, “Manner and causes of death will be determined by forensic post examinations.”

The names of the deceased are not being released pending the confirmation of the victim’s identities and notification of their next of kin.