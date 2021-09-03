Road Improvements Bring Traffic Delays In Calaveras County

Mountain Ranch, CA – Travelers will face traffic delays beginning next week on East Murry Creek Road in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

Construction of the East Murray Creek Road Repair Project will begin Tuesday, September 7th, and last until the end of the month. Crews will be conducting the work weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It includes improvements along East Murray Creek Road, between Whiskey Slide Road and Railroad Flat Road.

Flaggers will direct one-way traffic along with pilot cars and warning devices. Public works officials relay that due to the narrowness of the roadway, motorists can expect full road closures at times. When the roadway is shut down emergency vehicles can access the roadway as well as residents. Alternate routes include using Crystal Springs Road and Mountain Ranch Road.

T&S West, Inc. out of Stockton has been hired by the county to complete the project. Further questions regarding the construction can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401.