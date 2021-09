Road closed sign View Photo

Sonora, CA– Parts of Sunset and east Oakside Drive in Sonora will be closed to through traffic while PG&E replaces an electric pole and overhead equipment. The roads closure will affect portions of Sunset and East Oakside Drive and will begin Thursday, September 2nd, and last through Friday, September 3rd from 7 am to 6 pm.

During the work hours, through traffic along Sunset and east Oakside Drive can detour by following traffic control signs.