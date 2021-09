Stewart Street Closure View Photo

Sonora, CA — Travelers will need to avoid South Stewart Street in Sonora today near the construction of the new Bank of Stockton.

South Stewart Street was closed at 7am between East Lytton and William streets and no traffic will be allowed to pass through until 3:30pm. The closure is because of work that needs to take place related to the bank construction. A detour around the area is in place.