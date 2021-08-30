1 Death And 57 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 71 Cases In Calaveras

8/30/21 hospitalizations in August by vaccination status has been provided by Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Tuolumne Public Health reports 57 new cases and one COVID-19 death of a man in his 40s who was unvaccinated since the Friday afternoon report. A total of 18 community cases on Saturday, 32 community cases today plus 7 new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. There are 333 active community cases including 20 who are hospitalized 2 of the 6 ICU beds in the county were available yesterday (the most recent information available). The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is 56.8 per 100,000 population down from a high of 67. Of the 50 new community cases, 6 were vaccinated. The image is an updated graphic on Tuolumne hospitalizations in August by vaccination status provided by Adventist Health Sonora.

The new cases include 6 cases age 17 or under and 13 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 3 girls and 1 boy age 0-11, 1 girl and 1 boy age 12-17, 9 women and 7 men age 18-29, 5 women and 3 men age 30-39, 1 woman and 3 men age 40-49, 1 woman and 2 men 50-59, 4 women and 5 men age 60-69, 1 woman and 2 men age 70 to 79, and 1 man 80 to 89.

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as reduce the impact to the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

A total of 22,844 Tuolumne residents have been vaccinated and 4,352 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 54% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older. The California department of corrections reports 32 active cases, the most at one correctional facility in the state, at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 1,564 inmate cases have been resolved, there are 3,341 inmates, which includes all southern fire camps. A total of 69% of inmates are vaccinated and 41% of the staff, the 6th lowest staff vaccination rate in the state. The Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP) in Amador has 3,867 inmates with 89% fully vaccinated the second-highest rate of vaccination in the CA prison system and 48% of their staff is vaccinated. MCSP had 1,863 Covid infections, most in January. They have tested 900 inmates in the last 14 days and continue to report zero new Covid cases since July 9.

Calaveras County Public Health reported 71 new Covid cases since Friday. There are 79 active cases and 5 Covid hospitalizations. Their few hospital beds were noted in a joint notification from Public Health and Mark Twain Medical Center here. There are 19 new cases age 0-17 and 9 new cases in individuals 65 years old and older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 373 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 529 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Public Health says, “We don’t have a single perfect tool to stop COVID-19. Vaccines are highly effective, but we also need to focus on other preventative measures as well as giving immunity to more of the global population to reduce the rate of spread. There’s A LOT of information out there and we know it can be overwhelming to take it all in. Let our team help!” Call or email them with any questions you may have at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com or Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, more numbers are available on our COVID-19 page here.

Hospital Status Stanislaus reported 13 ICU beds available of 100 total yesterday, San Joaquin County reported 5 ICU beds, Sacramento had 76 ICU beds available. Individuals from Tuolumne are taken to the surrounding counties for care as needed, children from Tuolumne County may be cared for in bay area hospitals. San Francisco reported 90 ICU beds of 150 ICU available.

A local Health Officer Order was issued related to youth sports and extracurricular activities for Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Amador Counties, details are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/29 152 53 2,538 44 Calaveras 8/30 79 79 2,835 61 Mariposa 8/27 96 12 781 10 Mono 8/30 45 1 1,173 5 Stanislaus 8/30 2,948 1,002 66,642 1,139 Tuolumne 8/30 333 57 5,660 88 For other county-level statistics view our page here.