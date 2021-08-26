41 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, Youth Activity COVID-19 Guidelines

A local Health Officer Order has been issued related to youth sports and extracurricular activities. A similar order is being issued by Mariposa, Amador, and Calaveras Counties more information is below.

Tuolumne Public Health reports 41 new community cases identified since yesterday. There are 315 active community cases including 22 who are hospitalized 2 of the 6 ICU beds in the county were available yesterday. The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is up to 64.7 per 100,000 population from a previous high of 64.5 yesterday. Of the 41 new community cases four were vaccinated three Moderna and one with Pfizer.

The new cases include 4 cases age 17 or under and 5 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 boy age 0-11, 1 girl and 2 boys age 12-17, 5 women and 3 men age 18-29, 5 women and 3 men age 30-39, 6 women and 3 men age 40-49, 3 women and 4 men 50-59, 2 women age 60-69, 1 women and 1 man age 70 to 79, and 1 woman age 90 or older.

A total of 22,844 Tuolumne residents have been vaccinated an increase of 280 and 4,352 are partially vaccinated an increase of 306. The vaccination rate is 54% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older. The California department of corrections reports 12 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 1,554 inmate cases have been resolved, about half of the inmates, which includes all southern fire camps.

Calaveras County Public Health Calaveras reported 20 new Covid cases since yesterday. Active cases increased to 60 from 56 active cases yesterday. There are five active Covid hospitalizations. There are 7 new cases age 0-17 and 3 new cases in individuals 65 years and older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 332 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 514 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Mariposa County Public Health reports 5 new cases since yesterday, a 12 to 19-year-old, a 20 to 29-year-old, a 40 to 49-year-old, and a 60 to 69-year-old. There are 107 active cases and 10 individuals hospitalized. All of the new cases were unvaccinated.

Hospital Status Stanislaus reported 5 ICU beds available of 100 total yesterday, San Joaquin County reported 1 ICU bed available yesterday, Sacramento had 72 ICU beds available individuals from Tuolumne are taken to the surrounding counties for care as needed. San Francisco has 90 ICU beds of 150 ICU beds, children from Tuolumne County may be cared for in bay area hospitals.

Youth Activity COVID-19 Guidelines Due to increased exhalation that occurs during physical activity, some indoor sports can put players, coaches, trainers, and others who are not fully vaccinated at increased risk for getting and spreading COVID19. Similar risks exist for other extracurricular activities, such as dance, choir, theater, and school clubs that meet indoors. Given this increased risk, universal masking indoors, when in the presence of youth is

required except when actively participating in the sporting or extracurricular activity when a mask cannot be worn. This includes spectators/audience and game officials. More details are in the Health Officer Order here.

Outdoor sports with low risk of transmission (Do not need to screen students.)

• Archery • Badminton (singles) • Biking • Bocce • Corn hole • Cross country • Dance (no contact) • Disc golf • Equestrian events (including rodeos) that involve only a single rider at a time • Fencing • Golf • Ice and roller skating (no contact) • Lawn bowling • Martial arts (no contact) • Physical training programs (e.g., yoga, Zumba, Tai chi) • Pickleball (singles) • Rowing/crew (with 1 person) • Running • Shuffleboard • Skeet shooting • Skiing and snowboarding • Snowshoeing • Swimming and diving • Tennis (singles) • Track and field • Walking and hiking

Outdoor sports with intermediate risk of transmission

• Badminton (doubles) • Baseball • Cheerleading • Dodgeball • Field hockey • Gymnastics • Kickball • Lacrosse (girls/women) • Pickleball (doubles) • Softball • Tennis (doubles)

• Volleyball

Outdoor sports with high risk of transmission

• Basketball • Football • Ice hockey • Lacrosse (boys/men) • Rugby • Rowing/crew (with 2 or more people) • Soccer • Water polo

Indoor sports with intermediate risk of transmission

• Badminton (doubles) • Cheerleading • Dance (intermittent contact) • Dodgeball • Kickball • Pickleball (doubles) • Racquetball • Squash • Tennis (doubles) • Volleyball • Badminton (singles) • Bowling • Curling • Dance (no contact) • Gymnastics • Ice skating (individual) • Physical training • Pickleball (singles) • Swimming and diving • Tennis (singles) • Track and field

Indoor sports with high risk of transmission

• Basketball • Boxing • Ice hockey • Ice skating (pairs) • Martial arts • Roller derby • Soccer • Water polo • Wrestling

COVID-19 Testing The State testing site is at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora and plans to be open every day from 7 AM to 7 PM. Due to increased demand, appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines in Calaveras, Tuolumne or Mariposa can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Current guidance was issued for a third COVID vaccination dose for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. For details on those criteria, please look here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/ThirdVaccineDoseQandA.aspx Individuals who meet the criteria should check with their healthcare provider to confirm appropriate administration and timing of a third dose of the COVID vaccine. A vaccine can then be scheduled through their provider, a pharmacy, or another vaccination clinic.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone over age 12. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

The California Department of Public Health and local County Health Department issued masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Information and guidance on isolation and quarantine is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here. Public Health’s directives to slow the spread of COVID-19 are not designed or intended to force all Mother Lode residents to change their behavior. For those wanting to tell others what to do and arguing, consider questions like, “Do you think COVID-19 is good for you?” or “Do you think the COVID-19 vaccine is good for the community?” or “How bad would it be if your loved ones got sick?” The answers are personal and reflect thoughts, beliefs, and preferences that individuals will seek to justify. Everyone is dealing with the high rate of COVID-19 viral respiratory infections described in this report differently, please be kind.