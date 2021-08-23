Jamestown Pfizer COVID Vaccine Clinic To Take Place Tuesday

FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) View Photo

Jamestown, CA–On Tuesday, August 24th a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in the city of Jamestown. it will take place at the Jamestown community hall from 9:30 am to 11:30 AM and 1:15 pm to 3:00 pm. Appointments can be made here. Walk-ins will be accepted as long as supplies are in stock.

Pfizer vaccine has recently made headlines as it is the first COVID-19 vaccination that has been granted FDA approval. More on that story and how state leaders reacted to the news can be found here.

The Motherlode has recently seen a fairly large uptick in the amount of COVID-19 cases that has seen all local ICU beds at occupancy and local leaders stressing the need for residents to get vaccinated. An overall look at COVID-19 and the recent surge can be found here.

If Motherlode residents do test positive for COVID-19, public health stresses that “If you receive a positive test result, please isolate at home and our Public Health team will reach out to you as soon as possible.”