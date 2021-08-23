Newsom And Others Comment On Pfizer Receiving FDA Full Approval

Washington, DC — The US Food and Drug Administration today gave full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 16 and up.

Previously, it was being administered under an “emergency use authorization.”

Acting FDA Commissioner, Janet Wodcock, says, “The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”

Governor Gavin Newsom is also responding, “With COVID-19 cases rising across the nation due to the Delta variant, I encourage all Californians to trust the science and protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated. With more than 80 percent of Californians 18 and up having received at least one dose, our work continues to close the gap in our most impacted communities and bring an end to this pandemic.”

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are still under the FDA’s emergency use category.