Regional COVID-19 Case Update

Active COVID-19 Cases October thru Aug 22, 2021 View Photo

In Tuolumne County the past week there have been 223 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 inmate cases. There were 99 cases in Calaveras, 209 in Amador, 64 in Mariposa, 48 in Mono and 1,939 in Stanislaus County. Last week the 75th Tuolumne COVID-19 death was reported just a few days after the 74th death on August 11, there are a total of 82 deaths since the pandemic began. In the past week Stanislaus County reported 11 Coivd-19 deaths, Calaveras had 3, Amador had 1, Mariposa had 3, and Mono County did not report any Covid deaths.

Tuolumne Public Health reported 43 new community cases Thursday and 28 new community cases Friday. There are 371 active community cases up from 346 Thursday and 307 Wednesday including 21 hospitalized. The highest number of active cases is 407 on August 16, before that the peak was 350 on December 20. The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is 56.5 per 100,000 population down from 57.3 on Thursday. Seven of Thursday’s 43 cases were vaccinated; 5 Moderna, 1 Pfizer, 1 Johnson & Johnson, and 3 of Friday’s new cases were vaccinated; 1 Moderna, 2 Pfizer.

Thursday and Friday there were 15 cases age 17 or under and 14 cases age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown for Thursday is; 2 girls and 1 boy age 0-11, 3 girls and 1 boy age 12-17, 5 women and 3 men age 18-29, 3 women and 3 men age 30-39, 6 women and 2 men age 40-49, 3 women and 2 men age 50-59, 4 women and 3 men age 60-69, 1 woman age 70 to 79, and 1 man age 80-89. The gender and age breakdown for Friday is; 2 girls and 3 boys age 0-11, 2 girls and 1 boy age 12-17, 3 women age 18-29, 2 women and 1 man age 30-39, 3 women and 1 man age 40-49, 3 women and 2 men age 50-59, 1 woman and 2 men age 60-69, 1 woman age 70 to 79, and 1 man age 80-89.

A total of 22,564 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 4,046 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 53% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older. The California department of corrections reports 13 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 1,554 inmate cases have been resolved which includes all southern fire camps.

Tuolumne Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as reduce the impact to the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

Calaveras County Public Health Calaveras reported 20 new Covid cases Thursday and 9 new cases Friday. Active cases increased from 176 Wednesday to 192 Thursday, then down to 189 active cases Friday. Calaveras’s highest active cases peaked at 123 during the first COVID-19 surge in December/January. There were three active hospitalizations Thursday and one Covid hospitalization Friday. Updated age information for the 3 days shows 15 new cases age 0-17 and two new cases in individuals 65 years and older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 306 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 508 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

Tuolumne Testing The State testing site is at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora and plans to be open every day from 7 AM to 7 PM. Due to increased demand, appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

Vaccines in Calaveras, Tuolumne or Mariposa can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Current guidance was issued for a third COVID vaccination dose for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. For details on those criteria, please look here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/ThirdVaccineDoseQandA.aspx Individuals who meet the criteria should check with their healthcare provider to confirm appropriate administration and timing of a third dose of the COVID vaccine. A vaccine can then be scheduled through their provider, a pharmacy, or another vaccination clinic.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone over age 12. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

The California Department of Public Health and local County Health Department issued masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Information and guidance on isolation and quarantine is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/22 167 102 2,443 41 Calaveras 8/20 189 9 2,636 61 Mariposa 8/20 85 6 700 10 Mono 8/22 56 0 1,159 5 Stanislaus 8/20 2,446 284 63,719 1,117 Tuolumne 8/20 371 28 5,276 82