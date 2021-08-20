Reward For Missing Jamestown Man Increased $15K

Jamestown, CA – The reward for a missing Jamestown man has been raised by $15 thousand for detailed information that leads to his safe return.

Family and friends of 52-year-old John Stivers have now upped the reward to $25K. He went missing on August 2 while driving to Sonora. Stivers’ empty vehicle was found parked alongside Campo Seco Road in Jamestown by Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies, as reported here on August 3rd. He has not been seen or heard from since.

On August 9th, a $10 thousand reward was offered regarding the whereabouts of Stivers, as detailed here. Stivers was last seen in Jeans, possibly a Lake Tulloch shirt and a Tilly Hat. This is the released flyer with the $25K reward offer.

The new flyer also has a GoFundMe and Venmo information. It states, “Any funds collected that are not used towards reward money will be used for search e­fforts. Any remaining funds will be provided directly to the Stivers family.”