Missing Mariposa Family Found Dead

Mariposa, CA-The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office began a Search and Rescue operation after a family was reported missing on the Monday night of August 16th at 11 pm.

Search teams were able to locate the family vehicle near the Sierra National Forest gate leading to Hites Cove in the Jerseydale area. Shortly afterward the family, John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, one-year-old daughter Miju and the family dog were located deceased near the Devil’s Gulch area in the Southfork of the Merced River drainage.

Mariposa Sheriffs have been working with the California Department of Justice to conduct an investigation and process the scene. Current information doesn’t indicate a clear picture of exactly what took place or even what caused the deaths. The scene is being handled by a hazmat and coroner investigation. Sherriff Jereme Briese expresses his condolences.

“This is never the outcome we want or the news we want to deliver, my heart breaks for their family. Our Sheriff’s Chaplains and staff are working with their family and will continue to support them during this heartbreaking time.”

Additional details will be provided as the investigation continues.