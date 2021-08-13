A COVID-19 Death And 36 New Cases In Tuolumne

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County reports a COVID-19 death of a man in his 70s who was recently hospitalized. Public Health is reporting 36 new community cases including one new Sierra Conservation Center inmate case. There are 317 active community cases including 14 who are hospitalized. Interim Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, says state modeling indicates that the numbers will likely continue to increase in the Mother Lode region until sometime between August 20-22, and then hopefully start to level off, as reported here.

Tuolumne Testing The State testing site, currently at Tuolumne Memorial Hall, will begin operations 7 days a week beginning this Friday, August 13th, from 7 AM to 7 PM. Results through the LHI State testing site are turning around quickly at this time, currently between 24-48 hours.

Wednesday, Aug. 18th the testing site will move back to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora and is planned to be open every day. Due to increased demand, appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

Tuolumne Report Continues The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is 51.4 per 100,000 population. The case rate for vaccinated individuals is 12.9 and for unvaccinated is 78.5.

The gender and age breakdown for the 36 community cases is; 1 girl and 1 boy age 0-11, 2 girls and 1 boy age 12-17, 4 women and 6 men age 18-29, 2 women and 6 men age 30-39, 3 women and 2 men age 40-49, 1 man age 50-59, 2 women and 2 men age 60-69, and 1 woman and 1 man age 70 to 79.

Four of the new cases were vaccinated, 2 with Moderna and 2 with Pfizer. Out of 815 cases, since June 15 when the first vaccinated individual was reported to have a break-through Covid infection, 79 total have been identified; 41 Moderna, 26 Pfizer, 6 J&J, 2 not identified and 2 others partially vaccinated. Public health notes that 72% of the vaccine doses administered by Public Health have been the Moderna vaccine. They state “The small number of cases among vaccinated individuals does not necessarily demonstrate a lesser level of protection of one vaccine over another.”

A total of 22,157 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 3,763 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 52% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older.

The California department of corrections reports 67 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 68% of the 3,283 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and 1,495 inmate cases have been resolved. There have been no deaths of any inmates due to Coivd-19.

The California Department of Public Health and local County Health Department issued masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Information and guidance on isolation and quarantine is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone over age 12. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/12 211 23 2,234 40 Calaveras 8/12 136 25 2,510 58 Mariposa 8/12 89 25 626 7 Mono 8/13 48 8 1,111 5 Stanislaus 8/13 1,852 297 61,780 1,106 Tuolumne 8/13 317 75 5,053 75