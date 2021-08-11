California Announces New Vaccine Directive For Teachers And School Staff

Governor Newsom Announces Teacher Vaccine Directive View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Staff at all California schools will need to verify they have received the COVID-19 vaccine or take weekly tests.

The announcement was made this morning by Governor Gavin Newsom, along with leaders from the California State Board of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and union groups like the California Teachers Association.

The directive includes all K-12 school staff members ranging from teachers to custodial to transportation.

Newsom argued the move is “science-based.” He said that California is taking steps to ensure student safety and help keep classrooms open throughout the coming year. A similar directive was announced weeks ago for all state government employees.

The Governor’s Office reports that the new policy for educators takes effect on August 12 and schools must be in full compliance by October 15.

The state’s public health officer, Dr. Tomas Aragon, also put out a statement, reading, “There’s no substitute for in-person instruction, and California will continue to lead the nation in keeping students and staff safe while ensuring fully open classrooms.”

The state’s public health department also earlier announced that masking will again be required indoors at all K-12 settings in California this coming school year. It impacts all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. Rules have been loosened when it comes to cohorts and social distancing.