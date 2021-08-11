Clear
Fire Near Spicer Reservoir Holding At 22 Acres

By B.J. Hansen
Hobart Fire

Hobart Fire

The Stanislaus National Forest reports that a fire line has successfully been completed around the Hobart Fire burning near the Spicer Reservoir.

However, it is still not considered fully contained. We reported earlier that the Hobart Fire was discovered Monday when a plume of smoke was spotted near the reservoir. Air and ground resources are assigned to the incident.  The Forest Service reports that the challenges include access, occasional spotting over the fire lines, and heavy fuels in the area. Helicopters will continue to drop water today and crews will continue to work towards securing the perimeter. There are no nearby trail closures.

