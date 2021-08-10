Traveling Backpacks To Aid Calaveras Youth

Calaveras, CA–Every year the Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency and Calaveras County Office Of Education collaborate on a program that can use grant money to support local youth. The financial challenge of the previous year faced by many families has informed this year’s program, a backpack go-bag project.

The backpacks contain school supplies, toiletry supplies, a blanket, socks, a hat, a scarf and gloves, a water bottle, and hand sanitizer. The purpose of the backpack is to provide youth in crisis situations a “go-bag” so immediate needs can be met.

Agencies such as the Children’s Advocacy Center, Probation, Child Welfare, Behavioral Health, Sierra Child and Family Services, Environmental Alternatives Family Services, high school sites, and CCOE will distribute the backpacks. Lora Larson, Deputy Director of Calaveras County Social Services commented

“I hope the youth, receiving the backpacks, know that they are important, they matter and they are valued. I am humbled and honored to work with an amazing group of professionals whose primary focus is supporting youth and families.”