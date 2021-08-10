$50,000 Innovation Competition Deadline Approaches

Sonora Area Foundation Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — After it was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sonora Area Foundation has set a hard deadline of August 31 for its Innovation Competition

$50,000 will be awarded towards unique ways to take on community issues. The foundation is encouraging groups like non-profits, governmental organizations and schools to engage in creative thinking, and strategic planning, and then submit a proposal.

It poses a simple yet thought-provoking question. “What would you do if you could do anything?”

Foundation Executive Director Darrell Slocum says, “Indeed it is a big question which warrants sky is the limit thinking. We live in a wonderful place. Let’s uncover some big ideas to make it even better.”

The foundation reports that submissions have already been received from groups like Smile Keepers, CNVC, Adventist Health, First Five, Give Someone a Chance, Vets Helping Vets, Sonora Chamber of Commerce, Southside Senior Services/Southside Community Connections, Habitat For Humanity of Tuolumne County, Senior Youth Partnership and Lantern of Light.

More information about the Innovation Competition can be found here.