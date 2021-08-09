Update: Multiple Fires Burn In Forest

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Update at 12:02pm: We reported earlier that Forest Service officials are working to extinguish the Carlon Fire outside of Groveland near the Carlon Day Use area and Evergreen Road. There is no aircraft assigned to the incident, which indicates that Forest Service officials believe that the single crew and two engines assigned will be enough to slow the spread of the 2.2-acre fire. The crew will be on scene throughout today. There are no trail closures.

In addition, there is a new incident , named the Hobart Fire, that was just spotted near the southern end of Spicer Reservoir in the Forest. There is not a size estimate, but the Forest Service reports that aircraft is responding to fully suppress the incident. Be prepared for activity in that area.

Original story posted at 11:25am: Groveland, CA — A crew, and two engines, are on the scene working to extinguish a vegetation fire outside of Groveland.

The Stanislaus National Forest reports that the 2.2-acre “Carlon Fire” is situated near the Carlon Day Use Area and Evergreen Road. It is visible to travelers along Highway 120 and Evergreen Road. No structures are considered threatened and the cause of the blaze is under investigation. It is burning in some heavy dead and downed fuels. Be prepared for firefighting activity in that area throughout today as officials work to contain and extinguish the incident.