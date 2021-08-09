Juvenile Justice, Tourism and Forestry On Supervisors Agenda

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday.

Following the public and staff open comment period to kick off the meeting, there will be a 9am presentation from Visit Tuolumne County. The organization will speak about the latest tourism trends and highlight its 2020-21 annual report.

Later, the board will discuss creating a local Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council. If passed, the board clerk would start accepting applications for open positions. Click here for more information.

The Board will also spend time receiving an update on federal board of forestry restrictions, which could impact local development, and decide whether to provide additional comments.

Then at 1:30pm there will be a discussion about planned Zoning updates related to the 2018 General Plan.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.