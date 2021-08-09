Latest On Massive Dixie Fire

Butte County, CA — Smoke from the Dixie Fire northeast of Sacramento caused unhealthy air quality in the Mother Lode for much of the weekend.

The Incident Command reports that heavy smoke in recent days from the fire actually helped keep conditions and temperatures more manageable. However, the smoke began to lift yesterday and brought with it more dangerous and windy fire conditions and an increase in heat. Firefighters faced low humidity and heavy southwest winds. Officials report this morning that the Dixie Fire is 489,000 acres and 21-percent contained.

The fire incinerated the town of Greenville and has destroyed 370 homes and structures. It is threatening an estimated 14,000 buildings.

Officials report it is the largest single wildfire in state history.