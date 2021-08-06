Highspeed Chase Suspect Eludes Capture

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – A motorcycle rider that led law enforcement on a highspeed chase last Sunday night over 47 miles, through Copperopolis, Angels Camp, San Andreas, and ending in Valley Springs remains on the loose.

The chase began around 9:15 p.m. after a sheriff’s deputy noticed the bike with no rear license plate near Reed’s Turnpike in the Copperopolis area. Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark detailed, “The deputy initiated a traffic stop but the rider hit the gas and began passing over the double lines to evade the deputy.”

The motorcycle then turned onto Highway 4 heading towards Angels Camp while reaching speeds of 90 mph. The rider then turned left onto Highway 49 and once past the city limits, the CHP took over near Carol Kennedy Drive, between Angels Camp and San Andreas.

Officers lost sight of the bike and found it wrecked and abandoned near the 6000 block of Hogan Dam Road in Valley Springs. Lt. Stark detailed the entire chase lasted approximately 35 minutes. He disclosed that an investigation to determine the rider’s identity is ongoing, noting, “we’re actively working promising leads.” Anyone with any information regarding the pursuit or the identity of the rider is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 754-6500.