Security Camera Footage Results In Arnold Burglary Arrest

Arnold, CA – An Arnold man admitted to a burglary after being confronted with video evidence of the crime.

A report of a stolen generator from inside a residence on Circle Drive in Arnold Wednesday (August 3rd) around 8:30 a.m. brought a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputy to the residence to investigate. The homeowner provided proof of the theft as security camera footage showed the suspect, 52-year-old Craig James Smith, taking off with the generator.

The deputy headed to Smith’s residence to investigate further. During questioning, Smith admitted to “entering the residence and taking the generator.” It was later found hidden in a trailer. Smith was arrested without incident for felony burglary and grand theft and placed on $30,000 bail.

Sheriff’s officials relay that the generator was returned to the victim. They cite that this incident is an “excellent example of a home security system providing usable information that led to an arrest.” Sheriff’s officials offer the following “essential home security tips:”

• Make sure you lock your doors and vehicles.

• Install motion lighting near the entry points to your residence and outbuildings.

• Install a home security system. Post security signs in your yard

• Cut back bushes and trees near windows and doors. This will reduce areas where suspects can hide and also assist with defensible space for fires.

• Have a neighbor or friend collect your mail and packages if you’re going to be away from your home for an extended period of time.

• Create an inventory of your valuables that include serial numbers, photographs and other identifying information: smartwatercsi.com

• Post vacation photos after you return home from your trip.

• Participate in a Neighborhood Watch program

• Don’t leave spare keys in typical hiding locations (doormat/flowerpot on front porch). Instead, leave them with a trusted neighbor or use a realtor-type lockbox.