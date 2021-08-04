Forest area in Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Stanislaus National Forest, which is in effect now until 9 PM Thursday.

Gusty wind, very low humidity, and extremely dry fuels have combined to bring critical fire weather conditions over the Northern Sierra Nevada this afternoon through Thursday evening.

Expect south winds ranging from ten to twenty mph with local gusts up to thirty-five mph. The strongest winds are expected late afternoon and early evening.

Minimum humidity is in the single digits to mid teens. Overnight humidity recoveries will range from twenty to forty-five percent.

Relative humidity levels will gradually increase over the lower elevations on Thursday, with higher elevations remaining dry and the winds increasing again in the afternoon into the evening.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.