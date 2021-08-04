Yosemite Closes Area Around Tiltill Fire

Yosemite, CA — Some containment has finally been gained on the 197-acre Tiltill Fire burning in Yosemite National Park.

The lightning-caused fire is located near Tiltill Valley, north of Hetch Hetchy. 20 firefighters are assigned to the incident.

Yosemite Superintendent Cicely Muldoon has issued an order to close trails immediately around the fire area so that firefighters can move around unimpeded. Click here to view the map. The order notes that there are an increased number of hazards within the fire area, including falling limbs and snags, poor visibility and hot ash.

As officials are using a “full suppression” strategy to fight the Tiltill Fire, they are also still monitoring the Lukens Fire west of Lukens Lake and north of Tioga Pass. The lightning-caused fire located on June 28 is 466 acres and 50-percent contained. The fire is in a very isolated area at an elevation of 8,243 feet. They are using a “confine and contain” strategy and allowing it to burn out more naturally.