Recall Ballots Being Mailed Earlier Than Anticipated

Sonora, CA — California is requiring that county election offices mail out ballots ahead of the September 14 gubernatorial recall election by August 16.

There is no rule stating that ballots cannot be sent out sooner. Tuolumne County’s Register of Voters, Debi Bautista states, “We just got confirmation from our printer, and ballots will be mailed on Monday, August 9, which is one week earlier than required. When you get your ballot, please read all of the information, and make your choices.”

All registered voters in California will receive a ballot via the mail. To be counted, they must be filled out and returned by Election Day, Tuesday, September 14. The first vote center for anyone wanting to cast a ballot in person will be at the main election office at 2 South Green Street in Sonora. The first day to vote in person will be August 16.

Additionally, on September 7, a vote center will open at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall. Three additional vote centers will open on September 11 at the Twain Harte Bible Church, Groveland Library and Jamestown Community Center. In-person voting will then take place at those locations through election day. Ballot drop boxes will also be set up throughout the county.

The recall question is the only issue on the ballot. Voters will be asked whether they want to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, and then they should choose their top replacement, regardless of whether they voted in favor or against the recall. 46 people have qualified for the candidate list.