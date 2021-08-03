Update:Vegetation Fire On Highway 120

Update at 3:43 p.m.: The forward rate has been stopped and the fire has been contained at 2 acres. Traffic might still be impacted in the area with emergency personal on the scene mopping up.

Original post at 3:08.: Sonora, CA–A grass fire is currently burning on Highway 120 at Hamilton Station Road. This was reportedly due to a truck that was towing a trailer that possibly started the grass fire. The truck that is reportedly responsible for this fire is still potentially driving in the area. Air and ground resources are responding. No information yet on size, rate of spread, or if any structures are threatened.