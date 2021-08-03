Clear
Feds Implement Fee To Park At Natural Bridges

By B.J. Hansen
Tuttletown, CA — The Bureau of Reclamation reports that a pass is now required to park at the Natural Bridges trailhead along Parrotts Ferry Road.

Congestion at the site has been a growing issue of concern over the past couple of years. The area features a 0.7 mile trail leading to a unique series of limestone caverns carved out by the Coyote Creek, which feeds into New Melones Reservoir. The area also includes picnic tables along the trail.

Parking is no longer allowed along Parrotts Ferry Road, and there is a parking lot at the site allowing for a limited amount of vehicles. The cost to purchase a parking pass is $8. Passes can be purchased at the New Melones Lake Visitor Center.

The Bureau of Reclamation indicates that the fee takes effect immediately, and the extra revenue will help fund security, staffing and improvements.

