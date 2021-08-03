Clear
Tiltill Fire Burns North Of Hetch Hetchy

By B.J. Hansen
Tiltill Fire

Tiltill Fire

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA — There is a 50-acre wildfire burning in Yosemite National Park near Tiltill Valley, north of Hetch Hetchy.

It is impacting the trail from Lake Vernon to Tiltill Valley. Officials are using full suppression tactics to try to stop the blaze. It is visible from various viewpoints both in and out of the park.

It is one of 10 lightning-caused fires that ignited in that area between July 30 and 31. The other incidents are very small, between 1/10 to 1/4 acre. Collectively, they are called the Mather Complex Fire. They are located along Tioga Road from White Wolf Campground southwest to Crane Flat. Be prepared for activity in that area.

