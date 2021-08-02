Clear
Officials Investigated Murphy’s Death

By Nic Peterson
Murphys, CA–A 911 call in the early hours of August 1st was made about a 39-year-old male in the Murphys area who was unable to wake up. Medics arrived on the scene and pronounced the man deceased after life-saving efforts were made. The deputy on the scene did not notice any evidence of foul play. Detectives were notified and also examed the scene and arrived at the same conclusion. An autopsy was conducted and came to the same conclusion as the law enforcement officials. The toxicology report is pending

