Sonora, CA— PG&E reports that most of Tuolumne County lost power at 12:09am.

a wide scale outage is stretching from west of the county line near Knights Ferry, up to Strawberry, and over near Groveland. PG&E reports that it is investigating the cause and hopes to have everyone restored by around 6:15am.

Written by BJ Hansen.

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.

For local news delivered to your email daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE Daily Newsletter here.