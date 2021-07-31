Mostly Cloudy
Crash Ignites Small Fire In Soulsbyville

By B.J. Hansen
Soulsbyville, CA — A vehicle struck a power pole on Soulsbyville Road near Willow Springs Drive.

It happened at around 3:30pm and ignited a small grass fire. CAL Fire reports that air and ground resources responded to the incident, and the fire was quickly contained by locals on the scene. There are some power lines down related to the crash, so PG&E is also responding to the incident. The CHP reports that there were no injuries associated with the crash. Be prepared for activity in the area.

